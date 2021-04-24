Flashstake (FLASH) Market Cap Tops $2.96 Million

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 24th. In the last week, Flashstake has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Flashstake has a market cap of $2.96 million and approximately $28,620.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flashstake coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065920 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.71 or 0.00074316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018201 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00091914 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00054041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $328.78 or 0.00665614 BTC.

Flashstake Coin Profile

Flashstake (CRYPTO:FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flashstake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

