Flashstake (FLASH) Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges

Flashstake (CURRENCY:FLASH) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Flashstake has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Flashstake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001206 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Flashstake has a market capitalization of $3.28 million and approximately $69,899.00 worth of Flashstake was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.80 or 0.00063304 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00084028 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00017566 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.10 or 0.00057925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00091293 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.24 or 0.08123764 BTC.

Flashstake Coin Profile

Flashstake (FLASH) is a PoT (Proof-of-Time) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2020. Flashstake’s total supply is 11,758,332 coins and its circulating supply is 5,403,589 coins. Flashstake’s official Twitter account is @Flashstake

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash Token ($FLASH) is an Ethereum token that enables interacting with the Flash Protocol. It was audited by Solidified and created by Blockzero Labs The Flash Token does not have a fixed supply. $FLASH is minted on every stake and it’s burned on every unstake (only if the staking period has not been elapsed). The process of minting can only be achieved using the Flash Protocol.The inflation rate of the token is corelated to the usage of Flash protocol, the FPY (Flash Percentage Yield) and the matching ratio. Flashstaking is the concept of locking money today and earning money from the future. With Flash, users receive instant upfront yield on stakes. Flash uses Proof-of-Time, meaning $FLASH is generated and rewarded to users who provide time to the protocol. “

Flashstake Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flashstake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flashstake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flashstake using one of the exchanges listed above.

