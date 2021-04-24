FLIP (FLP) Price Reaches $0.0098 on Top Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One FLIP coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FLIP has a total market cap of $550,827.29 and $728.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FLIP has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00090873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.75 or 0.00641519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.54 or 0.07648191 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

FLIP Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

