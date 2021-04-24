FLO (FLO) Market Cap Reaches $10.62 Million

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. FLO has a market cap of $10.62 million and approximately $55,662.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000139 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FLO has traded down 24.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 49% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

