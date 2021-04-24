FLO Price Down 34% Over Last 7 Days (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, FLO has traded down 34% against the dollar. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0703 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $57,112.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FLO

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

