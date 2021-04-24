Flow (FLOW) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $53.05 Million

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $26.83 or 0.00052980 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar. Flow has a market capitalization of $911.21 million and $53.05 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.67 or 0.00058594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.10 or 0.00264846 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.34 or 0.01013827 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,511.17 or 0.99757915 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00022914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.63 or 0.00603604 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

