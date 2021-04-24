Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 931,802 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 1.34% of Flowers Foods worth $67,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after purchasing an additional 115,114 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $11,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 161,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 142,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.48% of the company’s stock.

FLO stock opened at $24.30 on Friday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLO shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

