Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

FLGZY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of FLGZY stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Flughafen Zürich has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $7.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.70.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

