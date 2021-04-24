FlypMe Price Hits $0.0258 on Major Exchanges (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 24th. During the last seven days, FlypMe has traded 20.6% lower against the dollar. One FlypMe coin can now be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FlypMe has a total market cap of $455,661.72 and $7,460.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FlypMe alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00063699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00017374 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.27 or 0.00055513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00091261 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.31 or 0.00646777 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,947.04 or 0.07752074 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FlypMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FlypMe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.