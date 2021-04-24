FOAM (FOAM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $94,303.00

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 10% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 24th. FOAM has a total market capitalization of $16.90 million and approximately $94,303.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 36.8% lower against the US dollar. One FOAM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.43 or 0.00065270 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00018108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000347 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00091652 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00054346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $325.80 or 0.00655790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,766.71 or 0.07581863 BTC.

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

