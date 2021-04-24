FOAM (FOAM) Trading 34.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FOAM has traded down 34.2% against the U.S. dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $16.63 million and approximately $114,879.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00063477 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00017719 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00056292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00091476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00649133 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,090.32 or 0.08137730 BTC.

FOAM Coin Profile

FOAM (FOAM) is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 313,912,870 coins. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space . FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

