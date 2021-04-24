Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 6,347 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 47,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,403 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,504,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,617,000 after purchasing an additional 110,154 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,447,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,974. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.22 and a 12 month high of $39.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.09 and its 200 day moving average is $35.93.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

