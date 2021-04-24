Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Zscaler by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares during the period. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at $4,314,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $1,487,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,544,974.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,812 shares of company stock worth $12,700,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.26. 1,497,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,993,198. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -213.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $181.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.86. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.90 and a twelve month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $157.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.45 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZS. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.93.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

