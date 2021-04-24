Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSGP traded up $20.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $933.73. The company had a trading volume of 167,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $845.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $874.10. The company has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of 125.33 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.64 and a 52 week high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price objective (up previously from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $925.36.

In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold 34,730 shares of company stock valued at $28,708,908 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

