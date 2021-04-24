Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

LBRDK traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 438,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,559. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $165.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.78 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 1,375.63% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

