Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

PTON stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $101.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,158,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,152,657. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.64 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,443.86 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $110.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.17.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Peloton Interactive from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.81.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 28,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total value of $3,376,443.61. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,957.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.23, for a total transaction of $690,214.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,703.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 493,057 shares of company stock worth $57,396,371 over the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.