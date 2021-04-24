Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,096 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,096 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $3,076,228,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,695,110 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,451,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,930 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $523,815,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $23,394,117,000 after buying an additional 871,896 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $16.60 on Friday, hitting $610.61. 5,694,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,526,099. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $280.60 and a 52 week high of $648.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $546.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $542.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total value of $9,105,275.00. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $606.61.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

