Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,137 RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,137 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNG traded down $5.85 on Friday, reaching $322.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,881. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.22 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.05 and a fifty-two week high of $449.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $317.69 and a 200-day moving average of $339.57.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $334.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.92 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 6,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.13, for a total transaction of $2,878,730.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,452 shares in the company, valued at $44,723,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.52, for a total value of $944,501.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $6,117,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,759 shares of company stock valued at $19,901,042. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RNG. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on RingCentral from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on RingCentral from $410.00 to $490.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. RingCentral has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.17.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

