Fortis Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 966.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,902 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,369,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $726,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth about $3,092,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $14.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $486.50. 434,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,188. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $488.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $432.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $413.62.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total transaction of $1,076,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.