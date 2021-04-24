Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,000. Teradyne accounts for about 1.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,283,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $46,390,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 506.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 447,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,688,000 after purchasing an additional 373,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 18,941 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.34, for a total transaction of $2,241,477.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,138 shares in the company, valued at $5,459,970.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $112,982.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,078.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded up $5.21 on Friday, reaching $131.53. 1,257,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,483. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.95.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.99%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

