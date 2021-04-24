Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

NYSE:NOW traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $552.70. The stock had a trading volume of 780,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,765. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $292.70 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $526.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $109.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total transaction of $1,008,774.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.