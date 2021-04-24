Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000. Match Group comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total value of $22,610,160.37. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at $28,181,015.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTCH. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Match Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.64.

Match Group stock traded up $5.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.01. 1,991,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,882. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.51. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.77, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

