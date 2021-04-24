Fortis Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,618 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in ResMed by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,505 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 1,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

Shares of RMD traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $209.30. 280,457 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 640,997. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.16 and a 52 week high of $224.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,023,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RMD. Needham & Company LLC raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.71.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.