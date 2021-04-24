Fortis Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% in the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,429,000 after purchasing an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,269,000.

VV traded up $2.30 on Friday, reaching $195.20. 148,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,431. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.98. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.65 and a fifty-two week high of $195.76.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

