Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 817.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,733 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 1.4% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Autodesk by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $7.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $295.27. 1,073,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,402,301. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $279.57. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.57 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 153.79, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.87.

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

