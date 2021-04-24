Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,257 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 4.6% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $101.29. The company had a trading volume of 620,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,937. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $101.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

