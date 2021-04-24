Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $166.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,298,584. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.54 and its 200 day moving average is $170.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

