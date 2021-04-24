Fortis Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. S&P Global comprises 1.3% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in S&P Global by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.54.

Shares of SPGI traded up $4.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.14. 1,234,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,676,807. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $357.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $338.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $93.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $280.38 and a 12-month high of $389.43.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.