Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% during the first quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 32,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.4% during the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 422,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,189,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.1% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

AMD stock traded up $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.76. 49,267,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,178,691. The stock has a market cap of $100.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.91.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $7,237,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $176,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

