Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. R.P. Boggs & Co. purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,116,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 24.0% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.20.

In related news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.40, for a total transaction of $6,996,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 107,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,255,999.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,287,848 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TYL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.50. The stock had a trading volume of 165,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,885. The company has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a PE ratio of 99.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $425.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $426.39. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $305.30 and a 1-year high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $283.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

