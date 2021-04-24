Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $2.04 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $825,546,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,560,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after acquiring an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,640,000 after acquiring an additional 405,035 shares during the period. Finally, Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,471,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,653. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.15.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

