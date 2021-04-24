Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $2.07 Million in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Ferrari by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after acquiring an additional 322,796 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,993,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,750 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ferrari during the 4th quarter worth $439,841,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,362,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 57,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE traded up $2.82 on Friday, reaching $215.90. The company had a trading volume of 233,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,374. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $147.08 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.30 and its 200-day moving average is $205.88.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. HSBC downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

