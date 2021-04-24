Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $2.08 Million in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,000. Danaher makes up 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.13.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $259.78. 3,563,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,662,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.08. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $259.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

