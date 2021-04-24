Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,874 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000. salesforce.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $233.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,448,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,047,202. The company has a market cap of $215.06 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $151.30 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.95.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $477,279.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,637 shares of company stock worth $38,734,699. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

