Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000. Synopsys accounts for about 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.45. The stock had a trading volume of 658,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,538. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 59.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.98 and a 12 month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.75.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

