Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,000. Monolithic Power Systems accounts for about 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $920,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $1,451,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 52,729 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.34, for a total transaction of $19,316,741.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,125,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,450,849.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 245,746 shares of company stock worth $89,124,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $8.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $380.79. 416,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,260. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.81 and a 1-year high of $406.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $353.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.22. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.74, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $233.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.78 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.86%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

