Fortis Capital Management LLC Invests $2.55 Million in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000. The Boeing accounts for approximately 1.5% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newport Trust Co boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,386,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Boeing by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,607,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,366 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $238.38. 11,553,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,823,667. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.35. The firm has a market cap of $138.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.89 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.25.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

