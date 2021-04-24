Fortis Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Fortis Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,362 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dropbox by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $35,858.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $263,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,426 shares of company stock worth $1,107,854. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DBX. KeyCorp began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,357,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,715. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.77.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.12 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 15.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.