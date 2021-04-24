Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 800.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,965,000 after buying an additional 186,352 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,478,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 390.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Spotify Technology by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 207,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,221,000 after purchasing an additional 117,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT traded up $18.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $284.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,240,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.85. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $136.62 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Spotify Technology’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

