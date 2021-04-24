Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.11 Million Investment in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,000. Roku accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Roku from $420.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.93.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.05, for a total value of $397,596.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,729.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.73, for a total value of $131,803.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,803.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,515 shares of company stock valued at $221,253,877. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $6.81 on Friday, hitting $356.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,927,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,305,120. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.19 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $350.35 and its 200-day moving average is $334.51. The company has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of -424.85 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $649.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.85 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

