Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.12 Million Investment in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,077 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000. Atlassian accounts for 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.37 on Friday, hitting $230.82. The company had a trading volume of 566,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,167. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12-month low of $146.06 and a 12-month high of $262.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.52, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.04.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

