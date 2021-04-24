Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,312 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,000. ANSYS makes up 1.2% of Fortis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ANSYS by 12.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 18,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,292,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1,722.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 85.7% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 962 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $6.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.73. 260,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.33. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $244.53 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.55 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,743 shares in the company, valued at $7,607,730.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,157 shares of company stock worth $5,941,768. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.78.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

