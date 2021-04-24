Fortis Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,292,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,231,987,000 after buying an additional 418,292 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,733,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,192,000 after buying an additional 381,660 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 487,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $130,935,000 after acquiring an additional 174,060 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Masimo by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 133,769 shares during the last quarter. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $498,793.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masimo stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $246.28. The stock had a trading volume of 343,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,382. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $203.81 and a 52-week high of $284.86. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.13.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

MASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.83.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

