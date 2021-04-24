Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avalara in the first quarter worth $153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Avalara by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in Avalara by 42.7% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barton Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 5.1% in the first quarter. Barton Investment Management now owns 272,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,326 shares during the period. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara stock traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.70. 383,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,601. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -229.22 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.95. Avalara, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.01 and a 12 month high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $144.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.37 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.64, for a total value of $1,696,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,274 shares in the company, valued at $105,392,921.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.49, for a total transaction of $152,317.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,337.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,371 shares of company stock worth $14,686,176 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

