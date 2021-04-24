Fortis Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 11,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its position in FMC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FMC by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FMC by 18.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

NYSE:FMC traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $115.90. 472,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 903,216. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

