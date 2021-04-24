Fortis Capital Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Fortis Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,060.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,334.45.

NYSE:SHOP traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,099.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,514. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $134.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 700.02, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $595.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,499.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,137.45.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.