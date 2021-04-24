Fortis Capital Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pegasystems by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its position in Pegasystems by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 44,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Pegasystems by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In other Pegasystems news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $114,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,791,074.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.79. The company had a trading volume of 216,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,490. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.31 and a 1 year high of $148.80. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average of $129.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.34 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.79.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.