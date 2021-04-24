Fortis Capital Management LLC Takes $1.93 Million Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pool by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $419.53. 348,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,397. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $352.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.17. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $203.23 and a 52 week high of $426.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.79%.

In related news, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

