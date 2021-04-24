Fortis Capital Management LLC Takes $1.95 Million Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,946,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,789,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,681,000 after acquiring an additional 129,511 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,904,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Zillow Group by 733.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 1,139.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 913,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,573,000 after buying an additional 839,776 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,106,985.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total value of $72,571.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,987,851.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,870 shares of company stock worth $77,302,313. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.43.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $4.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,529,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $208.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.12. The firm has a market cap of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

