Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.57.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fortis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTS stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.30. Fortis has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $44.96. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortis will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.3962 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.21%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

